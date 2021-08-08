UVA and Virginia Tech announce face masks are required on campuses

FILE – The Lawn at the University of Virginia is desolate on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The lawn would normally be the scene of the school’s graduation with 30,000 people in attendance due to COVID 19 restrictions the school is conducting a virtual graduation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) — Administrators at the University of Virginia are requiring everyone on campus to wear face masks. This will start on Monday, August 9, 2021, in the wake of rising COVID-19 infections from the highly contagious Delta Variant.

All students, faculty, staff, and visitors will have to wear masks when entering any UVA building. This does apply to people who are vaccinated.

Virginia Tech also announced late last week that all instructors and students will have to wear face coverings in classrooms and laboratories when classes beginning on August 23, 2021. Face masks are needed starting Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in indoor public spaces at Virginia Tech properties in communities that have “substantial or high community transmission.”