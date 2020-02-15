Valentine’s Day blood drive held in support of local woman

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A blood drive was held on Feb. 14, 2020, in Rainelle for a local woman.

Joey Lilly was recently diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, hemolytic anemia, which causes her body to attack her red blood cells. Family and friends arranged this blood drive to help Lilly get the antigen that she needs.

Francis Lewis, the Rainelle Town Clerk, told 59News when she heard about Joey Lilly’s condition, she knew she needed to help her.

“She is a very godly person,” Lewis said. “It’s just unique the way God used me as a tool to help her. At least that’s the way I look at it.”

Lewis said she set up the blood drive in less than 24 hours. She received a phone call from the Red Cross around 3 p.m. yesterday and was lucky that they were able to jump on board so quickly.