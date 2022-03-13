BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local college is adding a new program with the hopes of benefiting the local community.

Valley College graduates thousands of students into the health care field every year. Now, officials with the college told 59News they are adding a Registered Nurse program. Students who sign up for the RN Program will study at the school for 18 months.

Campus Director, Jamie Holliday, said no prerequisites are required as they are all built into the curriculum.

“Within our community, there is 34,000 licensed registered nurses in the state of West Virginia,” Holliday said. “Within the next three to 10 years, a lot of those registered nurses are gonna be retiring and we wanted to help fill the need of the community. we hope with this program, we’ll be able to fill a lot of those job openings in the area.”

If you are interested in the RN Program at Valley College, info sessions will be held starting this week.