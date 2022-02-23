UPDATE: 2/23 at 7:30 a.m. — An early morning vehicle fire on I-64 westbound has been cleared.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An early morning vehicle fire has caused delays on I-64.

According to West Virginia 511, a vehicle fire on I-64 westbound has closed two of the three lanes. The vehicle fire is located right by mile marker 124. Beaver and Ghent Fire Departments, and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the call.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.