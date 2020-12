SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A vehicle went over an embankment on the Coalfields Expressway, according to Raleigh County Dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 4:58 p.m. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Sophia City Fire Dept., Sophia Area Fire Dept., Coal City Fire Dept., Mullens Fire Dept., and Jan Care responded to the scene. One person was transported.

Dispatchers told 59News there are no changes to the traffic pattern at this time.