MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Veltex Recovery Group is a long-term treatment facility for women.

Veltex offers substance abuse and addiction treatment for multiple forms of addiction. They also provide counseling, group therapy sessions, healthcare services, medical-assisted treatment and more.

Their in-patient care is for women, but their new out-patient clinic is open to men and women.

April Baxster, a behavioral health technician at Veltex, said they teach important life skills while treating addictions to offer as much support as possible. There is a wide variety of class topics that can range anywhere from changing a tire, getting exercise, building a resume all the way to navigating relationships.

Misty Woodard, the administrative director of Veltex, said one of their biggest goals is to help show these women a better, healthier way to live.

“We’re here to work with people and meet them where they’re at,” said Woodard. “We try to be as open as we can to the different pathways and love them back to life.”

Woodard and Baxster both went through a journey in recovery and believe the most important part of what they do is help save lives.

“I’m a person in long-term recovery myself, so to be able to give back to that is everything,” said Woodard. “To be able to see lives changed–recently we saw a girl hold her baby for the first time since she left the hospital– and it’s a miracle. It’s everything.”

Woodard added they are hoping to expand their total capacity in the near future and help more people in the community.