BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is looking for vendors!

Vendors can be anything from arts and craft vendors, community information booths, and flea market and specialty vendors as well as swap meet and car corral vendors.

Vendor spots are $100 for a 10 by 10 area and vendors are able to buy multiple spots if they need more space.

If you’re interested in being a vendor at the auto fair, you can follow this link to find the necessary form as well as information on setup and how to submit payment.