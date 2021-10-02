Vendors raise money for a good cause at Skyline Lodge Fall Arts and Crafts Fair

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Vendors and artisans got together for a good cause on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

People got the chance to enjoy live music, raffles, and even goat yoga at the Skyline Lodge Fall Arts and Crafts Fair. Skyline Lodge is located in Ghent, right near the entrance to Winterplace Ski Resort.

Half of the vendor’s booth fees and a portion of their earnings were donated to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Jenna Arthur, the owner of Sweet Pea Honey Farm, as well as Julie Bowles with Evolve Mental Health and Wellness Yoga Studio both, participated in the event, saying it was a no-brainer to do so.

It is always good just to see something you do go to benefit a really good cause and then it is also good to see people come and enjoy themselves and have a good time,” Arthur said.

Arthur and Bowles are also planning a drive-thru trunk or treat event. They tell us they plan to hold this on October 23, 2021, at the School of Harmony in Beaver, Raleigh County.

They are looking for vendors to help put on the event, as they are looking to raise money and collect donations for family resources in the county.