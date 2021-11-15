Veteran Caregivers appreciated at Beckley VAMC

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While the Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, many have already started giving thanks to those around them, including at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

On Monday, caregivers of Veterans received goodie bags at a Caregiver Appreciation and Resource Fair. General Caregiver Support Coordinator Michael Wills said inside the goodie bags, caregivers can find resources, not only for the veterans they care for, but for themselves also.

“I think it’s important to do something like this to show appreciation to the caregivers that we have,” Wills said. “It’s a fairly new program, and they’re very important in caring for the veterans.”

The fair was “drive-thru” style and ran until 2 p.m. on Monday. Wills added anyone interested in signing up for the program, who is a caregiver for a veteran, can contact them at 304-255-2121 and ask for caregiver support.