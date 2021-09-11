Veteran remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary of terror attacks

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Twenty years ago Saturday was a tragic day in America. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks on 9/11. That number is still rising today.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, people in Bluefield gathered to honor those lives lost.

Jim Thompson is a veteran in Bluefield.

“This is what our county is all about. They talk about unity, uniformity, I don’t know about all of that I just know that we are all Americans and we should be trusted to be doing the right thing,” Thompson said.

At the time, Thompson was working at a bank as a teller. He said when the first plane hit, he thought back to when a plane hit the empire state building years before. However, when the second place hit, he knew this was not an accident.

“A second plane hit the second tower, that’s when it all changed. That’s when I knew we were in trouble,” Thompson continued.

Thompson said he is grateful that ceremonies like these happen for us to never forget the past. At the ceremony, the Bluefield High School Band played, and firefighters rang a bell three times.

Always remembering the troubling events that unfolded this day 20 years ago.