PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – With Veteran’s Day approaching fast, many events are being held to not only honor, but thank veterans for their service.

The ‘Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down’ is hosted at the Princeton Lifeline Church of God.

The event started at 9 in the morning with breakfast at 9:30 and distribution starting at 10:30.

Veterans from Southern West Virginia and beyond were welcome to come and enjoy breakfast with their families and drive through to get free items.

Omar Aboulhosn, one of the organizers of the ‘Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down’, says veterans receive many items through the distribution.

“We’re giving out clothing. We’re giving out care kits, like toiletry kits. Food kits, and different things like that” said Aboulhosn.

Many volunteers are working the event. Some volunteers include boy scouts and members of the Concord University baseball and softball teams.

500 or more veterans are expected to attend the event

Aboulhosn says giving thanks to the veterans is the main message.

“And the purpose of this event is to say thank you to these veterans for giving us the lives that we get to live today. From anywhere from me doing what I do for a living, what you do, these guys being able to play ball. We wouldn’t be able to do that if it were not for the sacrifice of veterans and their families serving our country. It’s just a small way to say thank you, thank you, thank you” said Aboulhosn to 59News.

Giving veterans a hot meal and free items is just one way to say thank you. Thousands of people sacrifice many things in their life to serve their country. The ‘Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down’ is just one way to give veterans the appreciation they deserve.