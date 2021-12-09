Veterans in Raleigh County receive donated Christmas Stockings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Those who dedicated their lives to serving our country will be getting donated stockings this holiday season.

It is a Community Outreach Program dating back more than 10 years ago through the Calfee Funeral Home in Beckley, according to the president of the funeral home, Dan Calfee. In partnership, the Beckley VAMC brings donated Christmas stockings to veterans in the homeless program and the food distribution program.

Brie LeHew is the chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the VAMC. She said the stockings are full of necessities like gloves, socks, deodorants, and even some goodies.

“We actually deliver these to the Veterans and when we go out into the homes, they are so thankful the American people actually remember them at the holiday time,” LeHew said.

“I think anything we can do to support them helps,” Calfee said. “It’s a good thing for the community.”

The funeral home is taking donations up until Dec. 15, 2021. If you would like to donate towards the Christmas Stockings, you can take the donations to the Calfee Funeral Home directly.