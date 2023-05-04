GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Local veterans got an opportunity to get help finding resources for themselves and their families.

A veterans’ resource fair was held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Glen Jean Armory in Fayette County.

The fair was open to any current or former military personnel and their families.

It included a resource room for military families as well as a free meal for veterans and activities for children.

Kelli Persinger, a soldier and family readiness specialist with the WV National Guard, said this is an important resource for veterans.

“Everybody that’s here has something to offer to our veterans or current servicemembers,” Persinger said.

Persinger said veterans will often have issues but not be sure who to talk to them about.

The resource fair is a way to help them find the answers they need.