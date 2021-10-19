Veteran’s Voices: Counselor works to treat veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder can make it difficult for veterans re-adjusting to civilian life after returning home.

PTSD is unique for each person who experiences it. Kathy Lynch, the PTSD Coordinator at the Beckley VA Medical Center, said she works with patients who struggle with re-experiencing traumatic events, fear and avoidance. She said treating PTSD can also help in the reduction of suicide rates among veterans.

“They want to have a good quality of life, and you can recover from PTSD in that you learn how to deal with it. So, you function better and hurt less,” Lynch said.

Lynch said she works to treat veterans with PTSD through intense counseling and evidence-based treatments.