Veteran’s Voices: VAMC updates radiology department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The VA Medical Center in Beckley received new equipment to help care for veterans. The updated CT and MRI scanners will allow for faster appointments and results.

Radiologist Joe Skeens said the new equipment makes the VAMC one of the most capable radiology facilities in the area and that access is important for veterans.

“Very advanced, even for private hospitals in this area,” Skeens said. “I don’t know a CT scanner better than this for a very long distance and the particular upgrades we are having in the MRI scanner are a huge upgrade.”

The VAMC will continue to upgrade their equipment in December with Dual-Energy Chest X-Rays that allow doctors to diagnose patients quicker.