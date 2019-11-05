How recruiters play role in getting people to serve

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A military recruiter, regardless of the branch, has the sole purpose of recruiting soldiers into the military.

These people enlist with the Navy, Army, Marines or Air Force, and they work on and off military installations. Often, a recruiter will visit communities and schools to explain employment and training opportunities in the U.S. military. Their extensive knowledge of the service lifestyle, pay and benefits are assets in their work.

Station Commander Mckenzie went into the Marine Corps and now works as a recruiter in Beckley. He said everyone has their own reason for wanting to serve.

“Well me specifically, I was looking for a challenge. I was looking for a way to get out of my state and see the world which the marine corps definitely provided me with a challenge and a way to see the world. That’s why I decided to do it. Everybody’s reasons are different though,” McKenzie said.

The American military used recruiters since the time of the colonies in the 1700s. Now, thousands of recruiters exist to get people signed up.