One Tazewell County continues to celebrate Veterans’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) –Although it is not Veteran’s Day, one Virginia church is still showing its appreciation for those who served!

The members of Falls Mills Christian Church held an appreciation dinner for veterans and their families on Nov. 14.

Food, faith, and fellowship were all featured at the dinner for those in attendance. The churchgoers wanted to show veterans after all of the parades and fanfare are over with, the appreciation for their service still exists.

“There is a lot of veterans who don’t participate in an event like this and it feels good to come and have your name called and people tell you they really appreciate your service you know,” said Mac McCarty who was a Vietnam War veteran.

For McCarty, he enjoyed the community and fellowship Nov. 14 event brought.