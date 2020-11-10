Veterans Voices: Winning wars off the battlefield

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Anyone who choses to go to the military does so for different reasons. However, if you ask Mike Honaker, he’ll tell you he was born to be a veteran, literally. His birthday falls on the national holiday.

There is more to the story, Honaker said he wanted to join the Marines since he was 10-years-old. He served his time protecting our freedoms proudly.

There is a very important message Honaker wants people to remember, there is a lot more to the military than just guns and violence.

“So much of our military’s time and effort and energy is spent on feeding hungry people, clothing naked people, sheltering homeless people, and rescuing endangered people. Really, that’s what most veterans want people to know about the military,” Honaker said.

A solemn reminder that not all heroes wear capes, some walk around in uniform.