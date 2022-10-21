WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A veteran in Wyoming County made it his life’s mission to serve his community after his service in Desert Storm, volunteering to go back to Iraq while serving as a West Virginia State Trooper.

Gregory Bishop joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 with the blessing of his parents. After graduating from Marshall University with a degree in criminal justice he earned a commission only to test his leadership skills in Desert Storm.

After the war he joined the West Virginia State Troopers only to go back to Iraq years later for Iraqi Freedom. When he finally returned to the states he earned his law degree and became the prosecutor of his home county.