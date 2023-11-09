BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center and WorkForce West Virginia teamed up on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to help veterans find their niche in the work world.

The Southern West Virginia Veterans Career Expo drew veterans to the Raleigh County Convention Center.

More than 20 employers were at the fair, ready to hire veterans.

VA officials said veterans appreciated the community support.

“And it’s an opportunity that they normally wouldn’t have, otherwise,” said Beckley VA Medical Center Community Employment Coordinator Brian Sullivan. “A lot of times it’s hard to get face-to-face with employers, when you’re on the outside, trying to apply for work. So, it’s a good thing that we can bring the employers into these guys.”

Employers represented a number of fields.