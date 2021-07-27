Veterinarians gives tips to protect pets in hot summer temperatures

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you own a pet, odds are you would do anything to help protect them and keep them safe. Did you know even the simplest act of walking them outside in the summer can be dangerous for your pups feet?

Maryann Mann, owner of Lewisburg Veterinary Hospital, said many people want to shave their dogs in the summer to give them relief from the sun. However, that can result in your dog getting sunburnt. Mann said the best way to give your dog some relief is to make sure they have plenty of shade and water and shave their belly instead of their entire coat.

When it comes to taking your dog on a walk for exercise, Mann says if it is hot to you, it is just as hot for your dog.

“If you turn your hand upside down and then hold it on the asphalt for 10 seconds, if that’s hot to you, that’s hot to their little pads,” Mann said. “It doesn’t take long for the hot asphalt to burn the pads and they can second degree burns just from walking across.”

The best times to walk your dog are early morning or late evenings.