Veterinarians urge pet owners to keep their pets indoors during firework shows

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As Fourth of July weekend approaches, many people are getting ready to set off their own fireworks and veterinarians are urging people to leave their pets inside.

Vets at the Seneca Trail Animal Hospital in Lewisburg told 59News dogs and other pets do not like the loud noises that come with fireworks. Head Tech, Teresa Shuck, said this is the time of year many pets will run off if left outside.

“If you bring them inside, you can turn the TV on,” Shuck said. “You can turn the radio on, turn it up high, keep them in a safe place where they won’t hurt themselves. Keep them close to you.”

Shuck said there are prescription medications you can give your pet to keep them calm. She added getting an anxiety jacket can also soothe your pet during fireworks.