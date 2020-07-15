VHSL considering 3 proposals, none involve fall high school football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) will vote on three proposals for the 2020-21 season on July 27. None of them include playing high school football this fall.

Football, as well as other sports labeled as high-risk by the VHSL during the pandemic, could be moved later in the school year, or canceled.

The following options are as followed:

Option 1 would keep the fall, winter and spring seasons at normal times. This would cancel the seasons for football, volleyball, field hockey, and cheer and allow golf and cross country to proceed this fall.

Option 2 would flip the fall and spring seasons. Under this proposal, boys and girls’ lacrosse would be the only sports canceled.

Option 3 would condense the calendar. Winter sports, like basketball, would run from December 14 to February 28, with games beginning on December 28. Fall sports would be moved into a window from February 15 to May 1, starting play on March 1. Spring sports would be held from April 12 to June 26, with a first-game date of April 26.



“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a release.

“The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE),” he added.

The VHSL also voted to waive the July-August ‘dead’ period to allow schools to continue out-of-season practice activities like weightlifting and conditioning, where local regulations allow.

LATEST HEADLINES: