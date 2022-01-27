Victim identified after shooting at Pepperidge Apartments

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 23-year-old male is dead after a shooting in Princeton on Wednesday, January 27, 2022.

According to Mercer County Chief Deputy, Alan Christian, Jaydon Wayne Brown, of Princeton was found with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk near Pepperidge Apartments on Britton Avenue in Princeton.

The call came in around 7:00 p.m. Chief Deputy Christian said deputies were nearby and arrived at the scene in about two minutes. Christian also said Brown was transported to a hospital in Charleston where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active homicide investigation.

For any tips or information about this incident, Christian said to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.