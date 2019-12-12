Victim of deadly Smyth County crash identified

MARION, VA (WFXR) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Smyth County.

According to police, on Dec. 11 at 1:37 a.m., a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on Crisp Road when it veered off the roadway, went over an embankment and overturned in a creek.

The driver, David A. Russell, 40, of Marion, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to investigators, two men, who were also not wearing seatbelts, were taken to Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

