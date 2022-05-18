VICTOR, WV (WVNS) — A Victor Man is facing the felony offense of Grand Larceny in Fayette County.

Errol Lilly, is charged with the felony offense of Grand Larceny, and the misdemeanor offenses of DUI-Drugs and Driving While License Revoked.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, May 17, deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle on Saturday Road in Victor. Deputies were told the vehicle owner’s father had seen the car being driven by a neighbor. The vehicle owner’s father held down Errol Lilly until deputies arrived.

Court documents state when deputies arrived, it appeared that Lilly was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.