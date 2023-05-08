PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 628 in Princeton is already doing their part to advocate for lung cancer treatment during national Lung Cancer Action Week.

Chapter 628 frequently holds a black lung meeting to show support for local coal miners. During the meeting, participants share their stories from the coal mines and enjoy food together.

They also discuss any struggles they are having with receiving black lung benefits and encourage one another.

Howard Mitchelson, President of Mercer County Black Lung Association, said he thinks it is important for each person to have this sense of community and to receive help.

“We help encourage coal miners that are having problems with their black lung benefits and try to get them the benefits they deserve, especially after working in the coal mines so much and for so long,” said Mitchelson.

Mitchelson encouraged all those affected with black lung to attend, including the families of those affected.

The meeting is held every second Monday of the month at 12 p.m.