BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The owner of Vinyl Tracks in Beckley is displaying the work of local West Virginia artists in its event space, Side Tracks, on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The event is from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will include the artwork from nine different artists who use all sorts of different mediums.

The event is free to attend and organizers will provide light refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and wine for guests.

Clint Blunt, the owner of Vinyl Tracks, said he hopes the art show will get the community excited about the local art and artists in the area.

“This is our very first art show,” said Blunt. “I love to be connected to the art community and I wanted to do an art show up here when I realized there hadn’t been one for almost a year.”

Blunt added that after the event, the artwork will remain on display and available for purchase for about two weeks.