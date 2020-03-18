Viral Facebook post about United Way leads to increased call volume

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A post promoting a COVID-19 emergency fund for the United Way went viral on Facebook. This lead people in southern West Virginia to dial the 211 hotline to ask for assistance.

Erin Hurst Executive is the Director of United Way of Greenbrier Valley. She said the post came from an individual in Indiana. Although the post was shared with good intentions, Hurst told 59News every United Way location supports their communities in different ways.

“What that means is that our 211 call volume has gone up for people thinking that all United Ways now have come into a bunch of money to be helpful in this time of crisis,” Hurst said. “I would love for that to be the case but it’s not true across the board.”

Hurst told 59News every United Way is doing what it can to help people in the community, but not every United Way has an emergency assistance fund. If you do need help, you can call the 211 hotline and get a list of resources that are available in your area.