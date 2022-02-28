BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– If you like Russian vodka, you might be in for a surprise the next time you go to your local Virginia store.

The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration announced Sunday, February 27, 2022, they would pull seven Russian brands of vodka from shelves. Store managers were instructed before they opened for business to pull the bottles off.

Dawn Eischen, a spokesperson with Virginia ABC told 59News why the decision was made:

“We have 396 stores statewide and we made the decision in the spirit of Governor Youngkin’s call for decisive action in support of Ukraine. We decided that this was probably the best thing to do,” Eischen said.

For the liquor that’s pulled off the shelves, where does it go?

“Inventory that we pulled from our shelves is in storage and it will continue to stay there until situations change or other decisions are made,” Eischen said.

Eischen also suggests instead of buying and dumping the Russian sourced vodka, to buy locally in-store from American-owned distilleries or local liquor stores.