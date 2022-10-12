POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS)–Special guests visited Southwest Virginia to take in the tourism the Commonwealth offers.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined former AG Jerry Kilgore and former Virginia Governor George Allen on a trip to Tazewell County to experience the tourism scene in the area.

They traveled throughout the Town of Bluefield and the Town of Pocahontas where they toured the Exhibition Coal Mine.

Miyares said he wants more Virginians to get out and explore the beautiful nature Virginia has to offer.

“I think a lot is just knowing. A lot of Virginians don’t know that you don’t have to go to Colorado or West Virginia, you can come right here to Virginia, and you can go to such a unique part of the Commonwealth, and I like to say come here, spend money, enjoy your time,” Miyares said.

Kilgore, who’s originally from the region, said the projects he and former Governor Allen completed here were worth it.

“It’s great to be back where Governor Allen and I actually got to sign a prison and bring new jobs to this region. When he was Governor, we signed three prisons they were all here in Southwest Virginia right here near Marlon’s Ridge and Pocahontas so excited to see that come to fruition. I wish we didn’t have to have prisons but if we do, we want to have good jobs in Southwest Virginia,” Kilgore said.

Governor Allen said he enjoyed his experience while riding and running through Tazewell County.

“One of the key things for economic development here is diversifying the economy. And eco-tourism is fantastic and these trail rides, I’m already thinking when can I bring my family back,” Allen said.