Virginia governor restores voting rights to 69k ex-felons

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has restored voting rights to more than 69,000 former felons who have completed their sentences but are still on probation.

Northam’s move mirrors a proposed constitutional amendment recently approved by the General Assembly that would automatically restore voting rights to people convicted of felonies once they serve their time and are released from prison.

To take effect, the amendment must be approved by the legislature again next year and must win approval from voters in a statewide ballot referendum. Virginia is one of just three states whose constitution permanently disenfranchises citizens with felony convictions, but gives the governor the discretion to restore civil rights.

