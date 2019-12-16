Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Virginia governor to seek $92M for affordable housing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ralph Northam, Pam Northam

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam is actively campaigning for Democratic legislative candidates ahead of Election Day (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he’ll ask for $92 million to reduce evictions and expand affordable housing.

Northam said Friday that his two-year budget will include the request to help low-income and homeless Virginians.

News outlets report Northam made the announcement at the New Clay House, an 80-unit complex serving people facing housing crises. Northam said affordable housing improves health and education outcomes for residents. He said it also attracts new employers to the state to create new jobs.

Northam’s request will include $63 million over two years for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas"

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News