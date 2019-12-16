Virginia governor to seek $92M for affordable housing

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam is actively campaigning for Democratic legislative candidates ahead of Election Day (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he’ll ask for $92 million to reduce evictions and expand affordable housing.

Northam said Friday that his two-year budget will include the request to help low-income and homeless Virginians.

News outlets report Northam made the announcement at the New Clay House, an 80-unit complex serving people facing housing crises. Northam said affordable housing improves health and education outcomes for residents. He said it also attracts new employers to the state to create new jobs.

Northam’s request will include $63 million over two years for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)