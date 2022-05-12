(WFXR) — There’s a new gaming app that puts the lottery in the palm of your hand.

This new app from the Virginia Lottery will compensate for the quickly changing state of digital gaming in the Commonwealth.

“This isn’t just a new app, it’s a new experience,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly Gee. “With a strategic focus on providing the best possible customer experience and attracting new, digital-savvy customers, our partnership with WillowTree has allowed us to take the Virginia Lottery’s app to a new level and truly enhance our players’ interaction with us.”

According to the Virginia Lottery, the app players the option to play the following games:

Pick 3 and Pick 4 with Fireball

Cash 5 with EZ Match

Powerball

Mega Millions

Cash 4 Life

More than 40 digital instant games that are equivalent to scratchers

Enter promotional and second-chance drawings

Check winning numbers

Scan a ticket to see if you are a winner

This state-of-the-art app was designed and developed by WillowTree.

“This app represents a massive step forward in both capabilities and user experience, allowing Virginians to play real-money iLottery games as a fully native mobile experience,” said WillowTree CEO Tobias Dengel. “Mobile gaming is an enormous industry, and this app gives Virginia Lottery the opportunity to enter that space and open a new revenue stream. We know the Lottery has an important mission and this new app offers substantial growth potential in terms of supporting K-12 education in the Commonwealth.”

Online sales of tickets started on July 1, 2020, and the Virginia Lottery reported more than $800 million in sales. This year’s fiscal year, the lottery is reporting to reach more than $1.3 billion in just online sales.

“Virginia Lottery has been a tremendous partner,” added Dengel. “WillowTree has locations nationwide, but our Virginia headquarters allowed us to work side-by-side with Virginia Lottery to navigate a regulated, super complex experience and turn it into something consumer-competitive. Together we have built an innovative experience that meets the demanding expectations of today’s mobile-first consumer.”

If you thinking about playing online, you must be at least 18 years or older and located in Virginia. If you would like to download the Virginia Lottery app just head to the website.