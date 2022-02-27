MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing extradition from Meadow Bridge, Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Deputies were contacted by officers with the Purcellville Police Department in Loudoun County, Virginia, asking for help finding Harold Ayers, 25, in the Meadow Bridge area. Deputies found Ayers and brought him into custody.

Ayers is facing felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is currently held in Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.