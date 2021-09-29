Virginia man pleads guilty to fatal crash involving a newlywed couple

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Virginia man pleaded guilty for charges from a fatal crash in Montcalm, WV.

Ricky Olivo Jr. appeared Monday in Mercer County for a plea hearing for a crash that happened in 2020. The crash killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney.

Olivo pleaded guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI under the influence of a controlled substance.

The state will oppose alternative sentencing under the plea agreement but hasn’t said if the sentences run consecutively or concurrently.