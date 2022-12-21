RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans in Virginia access affordable housing.

The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH), which allows veterans to receive rental assistance through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and case management and supportive services through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“Veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our country, and they deserve a safe place to live. We’re glad this funding will help more veterans in Virginia find a decent and affordable home.” Senators Kaine and Warner

The funding is distributed as follows:

· $415,494 to the Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority

· $315,641 to the Virginia Housing Development Authority

· $40,680 to the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority

· $36,622 to the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority

· $33,703 to the Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority

Warner and Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, have long supported efforts to expand affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

Last week, the senators announced over $940,000 in federal funding to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing. In September, the senators also announced over $4.2 million for affordable housing in Virginia. Earlier this year, Kaine even introduced the Fair Housing Improvement Act of 2022, which would protect veterans and low-income families from housing discrimination.