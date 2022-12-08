TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Tazewell County Public Schools have announced that all schools in the county will be remote tomorrow, due to an increase in flu cases.

Due to the increase in cases of the flu, Strep throat, Covid, and other respiratory illnesses across the county, Tazewell Public Schools has decided for all schools to use remote learning on both Friday, December 9, 2022 and Monday, December 12, 2022.

According to Tazewell Public Schools’ Facebook post about the decision, they believe the decision is best for public health.

“This move will allow our students to continue with their educational program while also easing any community spread. While there is no ‘outbreak’ of any particular illness, the amount of illness is directly impacting our ability to provide transportation and other school functions. Thank you for continued support of Tazewell County Public Schools.” Tazewell County Public Schools

