TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to Appalachian Power, multiple outages are being reported across different parts of Tazewell County.

As of 3:45 p.m., The Appalachian Power outage map showed five outage cases in Tazewell, VA. Appalachian Power said these outages are affecting over 2,000 customers. These outages include the Carillion Tazewell Community Hospital.

Phil Moye, of Appalachian Power, said crews are in Tazewell actively working to restore power in the area.