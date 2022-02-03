Bluefield University alumnus graduates from VA State Police Academy

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On January 21, 2022, Logan Hinnant, a Bluefield University alumnus from the Class of 2020, graduated from the Virginia State Police Training Academy.

Being raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Hinnant was a member of the Eagle Scouts, and played multiple sports. He said was inspired to go into law enforcement from the male figures in his life.

“I found out that other men before my father were law enforcement as well,” said Hinnant. “The

way they carry themselves and the lives they live is what made me want to go into this career.”

Hinnant said his time at Bluefield University made the academy training a bit easier due to the fact the academy’s curriculum had subjects he previously learned in college.

“I came on a visit in July 2016,” said Hinnant. “I toured the campus and saw how beautiful it is

and loved the small-town vibe that the area gave you. The school reminded me of high school

when it came to the teachers actually knowing who you were. Even though my high school was

twice as big as Bluefield.”

According to the Virginia State Police, more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field training in more than 100 different subjects were taught to the newest troopers. The subjects ranged anywhere from de-escalation techniques, to community relations.

“It’s a challenging career path, and if you want to do it, it’s a calling,” shared Hinnant. “Every

day is a challenge, and you have to strive to be the best you because that’s what will make your

life in the academy better. One key factor is to never give up on your dreams. Being strong

mentally and able to control your emotions are things that will get you places in life.”

More information on how you can apply to the Virginia State Police Training Academy can be found at https://vatrooper.com/about-the-academy.