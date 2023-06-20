GILES COUNTY, VA (WVNS)– The Virginia Department of Energy completed their investigation on the death of 50-year-old Stuart “Ray” Moore in Lhost North America’s #1 Mine in Giles County, VA, in 2022.

According to Virginia Energy, there were several factors that contributed to Moore’s death. When the accident took place, Moore was helping in the removal of lime kiln dust that was stored on several levels of the underground workings.

The investigation discovered that the method used to remove the material did not ensure slope stability, which is required by regulation to stop uncontrolled movement. The lack of proper lighting also played a factor in Moore’s death, as it made it difficult to see slope changes. Moore was also reportedly not properly trained for the task.

The accident resulted in the closure by Virginia Energy, making that section of the mine inactive until new plans are submitted and approved by the agency.

Lhoist North America has been issued several notices for defective equipment, work area lighting, and not properly training their workers. Also, the Foreman received a violation for not conducting a proper examination of the workplace before the miners started working.

