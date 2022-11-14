Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting.

Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin.

Davis was a wide receiver for the University of Virginia and had been playing with the university since 2020. He was also one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes to appear on the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter in the incident, Christopher Darnell Jones, a former football player for the school.

Officials say Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes. He may also be driving a black SUV with the license plate number TWX3580.

UVA Police Department says if you have seen or see Jones, do not approach. Instead, immediately call 911.