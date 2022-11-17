BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident.

The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at which point a third vehicle struck the pick-up truck and its driver.

The driver of the pick-up truck was confirmed to be dead. Virginia State Police report icy conditions are being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.