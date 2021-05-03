Giles County toddler abducted from church nursery found safe

PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Two-year-old Noah Trout, who was abducted from a nursery inside Riverview Baptist Church on Sunday morning, has been found safe.

The announcement comes after an AMBER Alert was issued for Noah on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies said Noah was abducted by an unidentified woman driving in a dark-colored SUV or van. In addition, Riverview Baptist Church say there was a suspicious vehicle parked across from the church parking lot for a long period of time during Sunday morning’s second service.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, Noah is currently in the custody of VSP Tactical Team members and members of the FBI. The sheriff’s office said they will release more details on the investigation at a later press conference at 4:30 p.m.

