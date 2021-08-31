Gov. Northam issues State of Emergency due to Tropical Depression Ida

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency for the entire Commonwealth of Virginia as remnants of Tropical Storm Ida makes its way into the region.

Earlier in the week, storms with heavy rain began causing flash floods which hindered preparations for the tropical storm. The Governor’s Executive Order states that storms have already caused downed trees, electrical outages, and significant impacts to roads and bridges.

The order will remain in effect until September 28, 2021, unless amended at an earlier date. Read the Governor’s Executive Order here!

