Human remains found in remote area in Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– Human remains were found in Richlands on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

According to Richlands Police Chief, Jerry Gilbert, hikers came across the remains in a remote area adjacent to River Road in Richlands, Virginia.

Authorities that responded were the Richlands Police Department Criminal Division, Richlands Fire and Rescue, and Virginia State Police. The remains were recovered and sent to a lab in Roanoke, Virginia for a positive ID.

Chief Gilbert said it could take possibly two to three weeks for a confirmed ID.

