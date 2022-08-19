ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A man accused of threatening to “blow up” Roanoke, as well as kill a bank branch manager, was arrested on Thursday for federal charges.

The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Brandon Hayward of Gainesville, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives, as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Hayward called the InFirst Federal Credit Union at Roanoke’s Poff Federal Building on Monday, Aug. 15 and spoke with the branch manager about a recurring charge on his account.

Officials tell WFXR News that Hayward got upset over the outcome of his complaint and told the branch manager, “I am going to get you raped…I will get you killed, b—-.”

Brandon Stirling Hayward. (Photo courtesy: Roanoke City Jail)

In addition, Hayward reportedly told the branch manager twice that “I am going to blow up Roanoke,” adding, “I don’t give a f—.”

Then, the DOJ says that Hayward told the branch manager he was going to get his shotgun and Google her name, telling her, “You think you’re safe in Roanoke; you’re not.”

According to the department, Hayward was arrested without incident on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Officials say he is being held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail.

The Federal Protective Service Division of the Department of Homeland Security is reportedly investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin B. Johnson.