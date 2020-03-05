NASA worker accused in death of Maryland National Guardsman

SPRINGFIELD, VA (AP) — A NASA employee is charged with murder in the death of a Maryland National Guardsman.

Fairfax County police in Virginia said 52-year-old Michael Hetle was arrested Tuesday after the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Javon Prather. Prather’s mother told news outlets the pair were neighbors who had an ongoing dispute. Police didn’t give a motive in the shooting.

Hetle has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

The Maryland National Guard and Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences for Prather.

