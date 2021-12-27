New laws going into effect in Virginia in 2022

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– New laws will go into effect in the Commonwealth on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Virginia will become the fourth state to ban cosmetics testing on animals. This is a part of the Humane Cosmetics Act, signed by Governor Ralph Northam. This act will also ban the sales of cosmetics that test on animals.

Another big law in Virginia is minimum wage. Wages have risen from $9.50 an hour to $11.00 an hour. By 2026, Virginia’s minimum wage will rise to $15.00 an hour.

Virginia’s municipal elections will also be different next year. In 2022, elections will shift from May to November.

Car insurance minimum requirements will also see an increase in the new year. Automobile insurance minimum requirements are shown below:

 Liability Insurance Coverage RequirementsInjury or death of one personInjury or death of two or more peopleProperty damage
Current requirements$25,000$50,000$20,000
Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024$30,000$60,000$20,000
Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025$50,000$100,000$25,000

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories