PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Princeton man was one of two drivers involved in a fatal car crash on Route 460 on Friday, May 27, 2022.

At 7:46 p.m. on Friday May 27, 2022 Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623 (Cascade Dr.).

According to VSP, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was travelling East on Route 460 when it reportedly attempted to make a left turn onto Route 623 Cascade Dr. and hit a 2019 Ford F150 that was traveling West. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and flip into a flooded creek bed.

The driver of the Impala, Ronald W. Hobbs, Sr., 79, of Pembroke, VA, received minor injuries. The driver of the Ford, Richard L. Morton, 66, of Princeton, WV, received minor injuries. Both men were transported to the hospital for their injuries. According to Troopers, Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

A passenger in the Ford, Debra D. Morton, 67, was taken to the hospital for treatment of more serious injuries. She was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The final passenger in the Ford, Shireen K. Henson, 71, of Rich Creek, Va., was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was treated there until May 30, 2022 when she died due to injuries sustained during the accident. She was the only one involved who was wearing a seatbelt.

Hobbs was charged with reckless driving. The fatal crash remains under investigation.